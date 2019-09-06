'Medical professionals have more responsibility for defence'

Post Graduate Medical Institute(PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed has said the medical professionals have more responsibility for national defence as they have to work side by side with the armed forces in the war times

Addressing the Defence Day celebrations at Ameer Uddin Medical College/LGH, he said:" The 6th September 1965 recalled us the sacrifices of our soldiers for the beloved motherland." He said that today Pakistan was in safe hands as the Pak Army, Navy and Air-Force had great capability to secure its geographical boundaries.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Mahmud Salah Uddin, Faculty Members, Nursing Superintendent Ramzan Bibi, Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and students were also present.