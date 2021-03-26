UrduPoint.com


Medical Report Confirms Molestation Of 3-yr Old Girl Before Death

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Medical report confirms molestation of 3-yr old girl before death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The medical report of 3-year old girl Hareem who was found dead in district Kohat on March 25, confirmed that she was abused before killing.

Meanwhile, police took DNA tests of some 36 suspects and was investigating into killing of the minor girl.

According to police the little girl went missing from Khattak colony on Wednesday March 24 and dead body was found on Thursday morning. Police had registered FIR in Mills area jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, MNA and chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi reached Karak and met the bereaved family.

