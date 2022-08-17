Medical report proves torture on female medical student in Faisalabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The police claim to have arrested six suspects including a female involved in torturing female namely Khadija in Faisalabad.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2022) A Medical report has confirmed torture on female medical student Khadija who was assaulted for refusing a marriage proposal of Sheikh family in Faisalbad.

The latest reports say that the torture marks were found on multiple parts of the body along with injuries on face, eyes, elbows and hands.

The reports suggest that her eyebrows and head have also been shaved forcefully.

The Punjab police arrested at least six people including a woman who were involved in assaulting and insulting the medical student.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab police shared photos of the suspects behind the bar and said that CPO Faisalabad has deployed a special team to investigate the entire incident.

“All suspects in the case will be brought to justice,” said the police.

The police have registered a case against six nominated suspects and 10 unknown people under charges of abducting a girl and her brother from their house in Faisalabad and later subjecting Khadija to severe torture and humiliation.

The suspects were also blamed for releasing videos of the torture on social media, which later became a source of public outrage against the incident that led police to take action.