UrduPoint.com

Medical Reports Reveal Dua Zehra’s Age As “Nearest To 15 Years”, According To Her Father’s Lawyer

Sameer Tahir Published July 04, 2022 | 02:17 PM

Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nearest to 15 years”, according to her father’s lawyer

A number of tests were done on Dua when she was introduced to the panel on Saturday in order to determine her age

According to a new medical study created in response to court demands to establish Dua Zahra's actual age, she is most likely around 15 years old, according to the father's attorney.

The medical board was established after the girl's family contested the earlier report that stated Dua Zahra was between 16 and 17 years old.

Dr. Sikandar Rafique Qureshi, head of the Radiology Department at the Lyari General Hospital, Dr. Rani, a consultant radiologist, and seven other medical specialists make up the panel, which is headed by Prof. Saba Sohail, principal of the Dow Medical College in Karachi.

A number of tests were done on the Dua when she was introduced to the panel on Saturday in order to determine her age, which was to be given to the court today.

Her father Mehdi Kazmi's attorney Jibran Nasir claimed that the medical board had confirmed the parents' claims, which they had been "saying since 2.5 months."

In a series of tweets, Nasir said that Zahra is most likely around 15 years old, contradicting an earlier medical report that had Dua's age listed as 17.

“Thus proven that NADRA documents are accurate and Dua, in reality, is a 14-year-old child,” said Jibran Nasir in a tweet.

Related Topics

Karachi Nasir Lyari Family Court Jibran Nasir

Recent Stories

PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

27 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

50 minutes ago
 Kashmir Premier League season 2 is set to begin ne ..

Kashmir Premier League season 2 is set to begin next month

1 hour ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester ..

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester United

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Packa ..

Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Package’ for the people of Punjab ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.