Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nearest to 15 years”, according to her father’s lawyer

A number of tests were done on Dua when she was introduced to the panel on Saturday in order to determine her age

According to a new medical study created in response to court demands to establish Dua Zahra's actual age, she is most likely around 15 years old, according to the father's attorney.

The medical board was established after the girl's family contested the earlier report that stated Dua Zahra was between 16 and 17 years old.

Dr. Sikandar Rafique Qureshi, head of the Radiology Department at the Lyari General Hospital, Dr. Rani, a consultant radiologist, and seven other medical specialists make up the panel, which is headed by Prof. Saba Sohail, principal of the Dow Medical College in Karachi.

Her father Mehdi Kazmi's attorney Jibran Nasir claimed that the medical board had confirmed the parents' claims, which they had been "saying since 2.5 months."

In a series of tweets, Nasir said that Zahra is most likely around 15 years old, contradicting an earlier medical report that had Dua's age listed as 17.

“Thus proven that NADRA documents are accurate and Dua, in reality, is a 14-year-old child,” said Jibran Nasir in a tweet.