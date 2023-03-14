Medical room established at CPO

A medical inspection (MI) room was established at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi for all the officers and employees of the CPO for the provision of emergency treatment.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A medical inspection (MI) room was established at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi for all the officers and employees of the CPO for the provision of emergency treatment.

According to a spokesman for Sindh Police on Tuesday, the MI room has all essential items and medical equipment for first aid and emergency response, Doctors and nursing staff will be performing duties in the MI room from 8 am to 8 pm. Apart from the medical facility, an ambulance has also been allocated for the MI room.

The ambulance will be used for the patients in case of emergency.

The initiative to establish of MI room at CPO was taken by AIGP - Welfare Sindh Capt. (Rtd.) Faisal Abdullah Chachar.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, other officers and employees of CPO appreciated the step of the Welfare branch.

The AIGP Welfare Sindh said the Welfare branch was continuously making all-out efforts for the welfare of the employees of Sindh Police.