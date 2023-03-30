Medical screening camp held at CPWB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A one-day screening camp was held by the health department at the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Thursday.

CPWB District Officer Ejaz Aslam said clinical tests facilities were provided to 104 children in the bureau.

He said the objective of the camp was to detect diseases like hepatitis A-B-C at an earlystage and provide immediate treatment to children.