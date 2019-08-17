Medical screening lab to be named after Dr Faisal Masood

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab food Authority (PFA) Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has said that a proposal will be presented in the upcoming PFA board meeting to name a Medical Screening Laboratory after Prof Faisal Masood, who passed away recently in Lahore

He said the services of Dr Faisal Masood, who was director general of the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Unit, and one of the most senior members of the PFA scientific panel, would be remembered for long in the history of the Punjab Food Authority.

He said Dr Faisal Masood played an active role in formulation of various regulations and laws for the Punjab Food Authority, including Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2017, Punjab Pure Food Regulations, 2019, Punjab Educational Institutions Canteen Regulations 2018, Baby Food Regulations, 2018, and Functional Food Regulations 2019.