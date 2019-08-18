Medical Screening Lab to be named after Dr Faisal Masood,

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Capt (R) has said that a proposal would be submitted to PFA board meeting to name the Medical Screening Laboratory after Prof.Dr. Faisal Masood in recognition of his services in the medical field.

He said that in the history of the Punjab Food Authority the services of Dr. Faisal Masood, Director General, Punjab Human Organ Transplant Unit one of the most senior member of the Scientific Panel of PFA would be remembered forever.

He mentioned that he would always be remembered as a founding stone in the institutional memories of the Punjab Food Authority as he played an active most role in the formulation of various regulations and laws for the Punjab Food Authority which include inter alia; Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2017 as well as Punjab Pure Food Regulations, 2019, Punjab Educational Institutions Canteen Regulations, 2018, Baby Food Regulations, 2018(ban on energy drinks, and Functional Food Regulations 2019.

His time to time expert advices in different matters relevant to food standards always played a vital role in drafting of Punjab Pure Food Regulations. His Technical advices for the establishment of Medical Screening Facilities will always been remember.

Furthermore,the DG PFA said, the PFA and the entire nation would always remember his tremendous services. Director General Punjab Food said Dr Faisal Masood played a dynamic role in securing the future of the nation and improvingfood quality.