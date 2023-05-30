UrduPoint.com

Medical Screening Of Lahore Police Officials Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Medical screening of Lahore police officials continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :On the orders of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the medical screening of police officials is underway to evaluate their physical well-being.

As of now, 19.36 percent of the police force has successfully undergone medical screening. Out of 32,321 police employees, 6,259 have completed the screening process.

This initiative aims to establish an updated medical database for police personnel, said the CCPO in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The CCPO highlighted that medical screening and vaccination are being conducted for nine diseases, including diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, asthma, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and C among police personnel.

Medical camps have been set up across the six divisions of Lahore to facilitate the screening of police officers and staff, he added.

Additionally, medical camps have been established at CCPO Office, District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, Abbas Police Lines Bedian, and CTD Headquarters Jallo Mor, the CCPO said.

He emphasized that the objective of the medical screening is to ensure the well-being of Lahore police officials, enabling them to perform their duties efficiently.

Kamyana stated that the treatment process for police personnel suffering from various diseases has also been initiated after the health screening.

This step of medical screening for the Lahore police would not only contribute to the development of a healthy police force but also have positive effects on the overall health of the personnel, he maintained.

Additionally, it would assist in organizing the medical records of the police force, concluded Kamyana.

