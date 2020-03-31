Medical staff given training to handle coronavirus patient: Dr Ysmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said that a comprehensive training program was prepared for medical and paramedical staff deputed for coronavirus patients at three major hospitals in Lahore including Mayo Hospital and Expo Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said that a comprehensive training program was prepared for medical and paramedical staff deputed for coronavirus patients at three major hospitals in Lahore including Mayo Hospital and Expo Center.

She said the training session, which concluded today, included primarily preventive measures for medics while attending coronavirus patients. She told that double salaries and special incentives were being offered to those trained medics.

In an exclusive talk at a private news channel programme, the provincial health minister said that so far 14,573 people were conducted tests and the provincial government was striving to increase the tests capacity in Punjab.

To a question about the latest update in Punjab, she told currently, there were 639 coronavirus patients besides huge number of suspected patients in quarantine centers in the province including 2007 in D.G Khan, 70 to 72 in Multan and Faisalabad. She said that 1100 quarantined members of tableeghi jamaat including 127 members in Lahore was another emerging challenge for the government.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid also told that Rawalpindi, Jelum and Gujrat were the hottest cities for coronavirus patients due to its people's inhabitence in UK and other European countries.