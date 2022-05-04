Medical Staff on duty round-the-clock in LRH during Eid days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :The Medical staff of the Lady Reading Hospital is on duty round the clock during the Eid holidays and detailing with any of the hospital emergency departmental by ensuring timely provision of healthcare facilities to the visitors.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff have been assigned special duties during Eid by the hospital administration, a spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim told APP.

He said, 24-hour treatment facility has been ensured especially in the Children's Emergency Ward, Gynecology and General Emergency Department with so far a large number of patients have been treated during the Eid holidays.