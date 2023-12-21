Open Menu

Medical Store Fined In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program, Muhammad Irfan Wazir, Drug Inspector Kohat, and the staff of Drug Control Kohat examined the medical stores in Tirah Bazar and Kachhari Chowk Kohat, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir.

Thira Bazar's medical store proprietors who violated the Drugs Act of 1976 are the subject of a case that was filed under that law.

Samples of suspected pharmaceuticals were also gathered during the inspection of medical supply outlets for laboratory testing and analysis on Form 05; additional legal action will be taken upon receipt of the laboratory reports.

APP/arq/378

