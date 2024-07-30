Medical store owner arrested on attacking DHO Vehari

A medical store owner was arrested after he along with his accomplices attacked and manhandled District Health Officer (DHO) Vehari during a raid at the medical store at Lahore road on Tuesday

According to details, DHO Vehari Dr. Arsalan Ahmad conducted a raid at a medical store at Lahore road in Burewala to check medicine on suspicion of presence of prohibited drugs.

However, store owner Awais Bhatti objected that DHO cannot check medicines in the absence of drug inspector. After exchange of hot words Awais along with his accomplices attacked and manhandled the health officer.

On the complaint of DHO on telephone, Assistant Commissioner Farooq Malik and the drug inspector along with police team reached the spot and arrest the medical owner and sixteen accused, and registered a case against them.

