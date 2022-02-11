Medical Store Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A team of the Health Department arrested an accused and recovered fake medicines from his store.
Police said on Friday that a team, headed by Drug Inspector Shahpur Faheem Zia, conducted a raid at the medical store in Chak Musa and arrested its owner, Tahir Shahzad, who was selling fake medicines.
The team sealed the store and got registered a case against him.