Medical store sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A team of the Health Department arrested an accused and recovered fake medicines from his store.

Police said on Friday that a team, headed by Drug Inspector Shahpur Faheem Zia, conducted a raid at the medical store in Chak Musa and arrested its owner, Tahir Shahzad, who was selling fake medicines.

The team sealed the store and got registered a case against him.