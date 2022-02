SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A team of the Health Department arrested an accused and recovered fake medicines from his store.

Police on Thursday said that the team, headed by Drug Inspector Faheem Zia Javed, conducted a raid at medical store near Shahpur Saddar and arrested its owner, Bilal, who was selling fake medicines.

The team sealed the store and got registered a case against him