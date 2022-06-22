UrduPoint.com

Medical Store Sealed

Published June 22, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A team of the health department sealed a medical store and recovered fake medicines from the outlet.

According to health authorities on Wednesday, a team headed by Drug Controller Shahpur, Faheem Zia conducted a raid at the medical store of Amir Shahzad in Sada kamboh village and recovered fake, expired medicines from there.

The team sealed the store and on a report of health authorities concerned police registered a case against the owner of the medical store.

More Stories From Pakistan

