Medical store sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A medical store was sealed while owner was also arrested for selling illegal and smuggled medicines here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted raid at a medical store and sealed it,besides recovering expired and fake medicines from it.

Shahpur police arrested store owner Waqar-ul-Hassan, while the case had also been sent to District Quality Control board for further action.