Medical store sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A team of the health department on Wednesday sealed a medical store and recovered a huge quantity of expired medicines.

According to the official sources, the team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Shahpur Faheem Zia conducted a raid at Bilal Medical Store in Jhawarian and recovered expired medicines.

The team sealed the store and sent a challan to the authority concernedunder the Drug Act.