Medical Store Sealed:

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Medical store sealed:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The health department team sealed a medical store for selling fake and substandard medicine at the store here on Friday.

According to the official sources,a team headed by deputy drug controller Dr Faheem Zia checked various medical stores in Shahpur, Jhawarian and it's surroundings and sealed Bunyaad Shah medical store at Dorywala village and recovered huge quantity of narcotics drugs and illegal medicines from his store.

Meanwhile,team also challans of three medical stores- Azhar,Usman and Hayyat for selling expired medicines at their stores.

Cases of the medical stores were also sent to the District Quality Control board Sargodha for further action.

