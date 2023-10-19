Open Menu

Medical Store Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Medical store sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The health department sealed a medical store for selling unregistered medicines

here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Drug Inspector Zeeshan Haider

inspected a medical store located at Gol Chowk and found unregistered medicines there.

The team sealed the store and got registered cases against the owners identified

as Saeed and Mehmood.

The team sent the case to the District Quality Control board for further action.

