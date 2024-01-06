Open Menu

Medical Store Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Medical store sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) A team of the health department sealed a medical store for violations on Saturday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan raided at a medical store at Quenchi Morr where the owner, Khalid, was selling smuggled medicines and also conducting medical check-up of patients. The team sealed the store and sent the challan to the Punjab Health Care Commission for action.

