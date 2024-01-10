Medical store sealed:

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A medical store was sealed for selling unregistered medicines here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,a team headed by Drug Inspector City Zeeshan Haider conducted a raid at the pharmacy located at Chungi no 09 ,sealed the store and recovered the fake medicines as well.

A case was registered against the owners --Anam and Mohsin Raza and challan was also sent to the District Quality Control board for further action.

More Stories From Pakistan