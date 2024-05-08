Medical store sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The health department arrested a medical store owner and recovered

fake medicines.

Police on Wednesday said a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia

conducted a raid at the medical store in Kot Kamboh kukky wali village and arrested

its owner, Ali.

The team sealed the store while, on a report of health authorities,

police registered a case.