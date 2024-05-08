Medical Store Sealed
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The health department arrested a medical store owner and recovered
fake medicines.
Police on Wednesday said a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia
conducted a raid at the medical store in Kot Kamboh kukky wali village and arrested
its owner, Ali.
The team sealed the store while, on a report of health authorities,
police registered a case.
