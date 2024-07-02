Medical store sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A medical store was sealed for selling prohibited medicines here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Deputy Drug Controller Dr Faheem Zia raided

at a medical store located in Kahoot village of Jhawarian and caught red-handed

the owner of store Saqlain for selling prohibited drugs at the store.

The Deputy Drug Controller confiscated the medicines, sealed the store and

sent its case to the drug court for further action.