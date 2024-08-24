Medical store sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A team of the Health Department sealed a medical store over the law violations, on Saturday.

According to official sources, a team, headed by Deputy District Drug Controller Faheem Zia, raided at a medical store at Shahpur, where the owner was selling smuggled medicines and also conducting medical check up of patients.

The team sealed the store and sent challan to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for action.

Later Faheem Zia also inspected several medical stores and issued warnings on violations.