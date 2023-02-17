UrduPoint.com

Medical Store Sealed For Selling Expired Medicines

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed a medical store for selling unregistered and expired medicines.

The action was taken by Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, along with a drug inspector, who visited several medical stores on Tank-Pezu and Station roads and examined the quality of medicines.

During the inspection, a medical store was sealed for selling unregistered and expired medicines.

The team also took samples of several medicines and sent them for quality analysis.

The ADC said raids were being conducted on drug stores as part of the efforts to ensure the provision of quality medicines to the residents.

