Medical store sealed in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A team of the health department arrested an accused and recovered fake medicines from his store.

Police on Thursday said that the team headed by Drug Inspector Shahpur Faheem Zia conducted a raid at the medical store in Shahpur city and arrested its owner, Osama, who was sellingfake medicines.

The team sealed the store and on a report of health authorities police registered a case.