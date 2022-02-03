Medical Store Sealed In Sargodha
February 03, 2022
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A team of the health department arrested an accused and recovered fake medicines from his store.
Police on Thursday said that the team headed by Drug Inspector Shahpur Faheem Zia conducted a raid at the medical store in Shahpur city and arrested its owner, Osama, who was sellingfake medicines.
The team sealed the store and on a report of health authorities police registered a case.