UrduPoint.com

Medical Store Sealed In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Medical store sealed in sargodha

A team of the health department arrested an accused and recovered fake medicines from his store

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A team of the health department arrested an accused and recovered fake medicines from his store.

Police on Thursday said that the team headed by Drug Inspector Shahpur Faheem Zia conducted a raid at the medical store in Shahpur city and arrested its owner, Osama, who was sellingfake medicines.

The team sealed the store and on a report of health authorities police registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Shahpur From

Recent Stories

President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's ..

President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's guidelines on international re ..

1 minute ago
 EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certi ..

EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certificates for 1 Year Until Summe ..

1 minute ago
 NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills ..

Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills With Belarus in 2022 - Defense ..

3 minutes ago
 Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Ga ..

Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Gas to Europe to Full Capacity - ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany to offer 4th Covid jab to vulnerable peopl ..

Germany to offer 4th Covid jab to vulnerable people

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>