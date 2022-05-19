UrduPoint.com

Medical Store Sealed In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 01:51 PM

A team of the health department arrested medical store owner and recovered fake medicines from his store

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A team of the health department arrested medical store owner and recovered fake medicines from his store.

Police on Thursday said that the team headed by Drug Inspector Shahpur Faheem Zia conducted a raid at the medical store in Shahpur city and arrested its owner, Muhammad Asad Yaqoob, who was selling fake medicines.

The team sealed the store and on a report of health authorities police registered a case.

