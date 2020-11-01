UrduPoint.com
Medical Store Sealed Over Drug Act Violation

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sunday sealed a medical store over violation of the Drug Act.

A spokesman for the Health Department said that AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, along with the drug squad, checked medical store Awais Care Distribution in Madina Town and found heavy quantity of substandard medicines.

Moreover, no record of medicines' sale was maintained and no qualified person was present at the store.

The medical store was sealed and further action against its owner was under way.

