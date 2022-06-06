UrduPoint.com

Medical Store Sealed, Owner Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Medical store sealed, owner arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A team of the health department arrested a medical store owner and recovered fake medicines.

Police on Monday said that the team headed by Drug Inspector Shahpur Faheem Zia conducted a raid at the store in Mek kadhi village and arrested the owner, Abdul Rauf Nadeem,who was selling fake medicines.

The team sealed the store and on a report of health authorities police registered a case.

