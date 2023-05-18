Medical store sealed, owner arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A medical store owner was arrested and the store was sealed for selling illegal and smuggled medicines here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia with police conducted a raid at Al-Noor medical store in Wagowal and sealed it besides recoveringexpired and fake medicines.

Shahpur police arrested the owner, Muhammad Iqbal, while further investigation was underway.