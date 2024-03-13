Open Menu

Medical Store Sealed, Stock Confiscated Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Medical store sealed, stock confiscated over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Deputy Drug Controller has sealed a medical store near Allied Hospital and confiscated its medicine stock on charge of profiteering.

A spokesman of health department said here on Wednesday that Deputy Director Drug Controller Mohsan Asghar and Drug Inspector Khalid Mustafa paid a surprise visit to a medical store “Akhtar Pharmacy” situated at Allied Hospital-I Mor and found it involved in profiteering by selling medicines on excessive rate.

Therefore, the drug officers sealed premises of the medical store and confiscated its medicine stock while further action against store owner was under progress, he added.

