Medical stores, clinics, labs, hospital sealed for violating by laws

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) ::District administration and health department KP sealed several clinics, medical stores, clinical laboratories, and hospital during a surprise check here on Monday.

The sealed clinics, medical stores, and hospital were found violating the bylaws of KP Drug regulatory authority.

Senior Drug Inspector Aftab Ahmed, Senior Inspector Healthcare Commission (HCC) Nusrat Hussain and four district administration under training Assistant Commissioner's raided 14 clinics, medical stores, laboratories and a hospital at Link Road and Murree road Abbottabad.

The inspecting team also sealed two healthcare centers, two clinical labs owing to the absence of doctors and certified technical staff.

The team during the checking also served notices to Shair Dil Jan clinic, Spark Dental Clinic, Dr. Syed Ali Jan clinic and Altaf Hospital for non-renewal of healthcare commission registration under HCC act 2015.

The inspection team also checked a medicines delivery van and directed them to maintain the prescribed temperature of the van.