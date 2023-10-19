Medical stores fined as operation intensified against fake medicines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The caretaker provincial government has intensified operations against the sale of fake and overpriced medicines across the province.

On the directives of Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid, Chief Drug Inspector Ghulam Ali Lakho along with Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh Nida Saman raided several pharmacies located on MA Jinnah Road and imposed fines of

Rs 200,000 on them.

Unregistered portion of Marfani Medical store has been sealed while Rs 25,000 fine was imposed against Marfani Medicose, Arham Medicose Rs 50000, Zaki Medicose Rs 75000 and Blue Traders was fined Rs 50000.

Samples of fake and MRP-tempered medicines were confiscated and sent for laboratory tests, a statement stated.