Medical Stores Inspected In Sukkur

Published December 06, 2024

Medical stores inspected in Sukkur

Drug Inspector Sukkur, Ms Shafaq Chachar along with her team visited various medical stores in Sukkur and imposed fines on several medical stores for violating drug rules

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Drug Inspector Sukkur, Ms Shafaq Chachar along with her team visited various medical stores in Sukkur and imposed fines on several medical stores for violating drug rules.

According to the officials on Friday, the fines were imposed due to sale of expired medicines, lack of licensing and poor cleanliness.

Moreover, samples were also taken from other stores and will be checked according to drug regulations.

Further legal action will be taken based on the results of these samples.

The Drug officials directed the owners of medical stores to operate within legal boundaries and emphasized that licenses must be prominently displayed. Ms Chachar requested the public to avoid purchasing medicines from stores without licenses.

She said that actions against illegal medical stores will continue to ensure that the public receives standard and legal services.

Poor Sale Sukkur From

