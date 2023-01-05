Medical stores sealed, three arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Two medical stores were sealed while three drug sellers were arrested with expired medicines here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted raids at various medical stores and sealed Raja and Noshahi medical stores besides recovering expired and spurious medicines.

Meanwhile,the team also got arrested Nasar Ali Raza, Waqarul Hassan and Yaqoob Maseeh for selling medicines without a license.

Shahpur police registered cases against the accused while challans of two sealed medical storeshad been sent to the District Quality Control board, he added.