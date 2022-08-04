Medical stores sealed,two arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Two medical stores were sealed while owners were arrested for selling illegal and smuggled medicines here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted raids at Punjab veterinary medical store and Shahid medical store, and sealed the medical stores besides recovering expired and fake medicines.

Shahpur police arrested Abdul Qadeer and Hafiz Ahsan,while further investigation was underway.