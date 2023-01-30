Medical stores sealed,two arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Three medical stores were sealed while two accused were arrested for selling illegal and smuggled medicines here on Monday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted raids and sealed Raja, Bilal and Nasir Medical Stores where owners were selling illegal and expired medicines.

Meanwhile, Deputy District Health Officer Irfan conducted a raid near Muhallah Qadir Bakhsh colonyand caught Tayyab Hassan who was selling medicines without a licence.