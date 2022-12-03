Medical student appreciated for winning 29 gold medals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/ Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Professor Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said here on Saturday it was a matter of pride for them that their student, Dr Hafiz Muhammad Waleed Malik, had secured 29 gold medals.

In a statement issued here, he said that it was for the first time in the history of medical education in Pakistan that a medical student set a new record by winning 29 gold medals in different disciplines in the final MBBS exams. He said that medical education required hard work, day-and-night study and serious attitude, and one could secure success in the medical professional examinations only by investing maximum time in curricular activities.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that students of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, attached with Lahore General Hospital (LGH), were lucky that they had senior faculty members for teaching diploma and degree courses at the PGMI. He said that position holder students would be encouraged as much as possible.

The faculty members announced that Dr Waleed Malik's photo would be prominently displayed at the PGMI, AMC and LGH so that the spirit to excel could be created in other students.