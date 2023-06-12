Medical student dies in hostel mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :A medical college student died under mysterious circumstances in a hostel in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that Taimoor Ahmad of Kabirwala was studying in the fourth year and staying in a hostel. He was found dead in his room under mysterious circumstances.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.