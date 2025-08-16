Open Menu

Medical Student From Peshawar Honoured With PM’s Youth Excellence Award

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Medical student from Peshawar honoured with PM’s Youth Excellence Award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Nouman Khan, a final-year medicine student from Peshawar, has been honoured with the Prime Minister's Youth Excellence Award on International Youth Day.

According to details, Nouman was one of only 10 nominees selected for this prestigious award, a testament to his exceptional dedication and hard work.

As a youth activist and change maker, Nouman Khan has made significant contributions to youth development and empowerment.

His notable achievements include training 5,000 students through the Social Skills Development Programme, founding KPK's first AI-Integrated Climate school, and establishing the KPK's first International Model United Nations Simulation Organization.

He has also represented Pakistan at prestigious international conferences and serves as an AI Integration consultant for different schools across the country, promoting innovative technology integration in education.

Nouman Khan also heads a WHO committee at Model United Nations conference which in its recent meeting in Peshawar passed a resolution with two third majority, calling for regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare systems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through his work, Nouman Khan inspires young students to drive positive change and progress in their communities.

