Medical Student Killing: Court Grants Interim Bail To Primary Suspect

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 07:16 PM

A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Abdul Rehman, the primary suspect in the case involving the killing of a female medical student

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Abdul Rehman, the Primary suspect in the case involving the killing of a female medical student.

The court directed the suspect to cooperate with investigations and asked the police to provide the case record by November 28.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Allah Ditta heard the pre-arrest bail plea filed by the suspect.

The incident occurred on November 4, when armed assailants injured Tazin Khan, a medical student, who later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Initially, the Chuhng Police filed charges of attempted murder against the attackers. However, murder sections were later added after the unfortunate demise of the victim.

