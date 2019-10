(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Misbah Athar 24 years old a female medical student of Hamdard University Karachi was shot dead in Gulshan-e-Iqbal for resisting robbery

Two unknown motorcycle riders attempted to rob her and shot her dead for resisting, said police sources on Thursday.