Medical students spend a day with Pak Army

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Students of Nishtar Medical College University, Multan, spent a day with Pakistan Army during an orientation visit here on Tuesday.

Students took interest in different weapon systems including tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers displayed there and witnessed their demonstration.

The students felt very much elevated, excited and enjoyed the day with Army troops.