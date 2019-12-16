Medical students stage Kashmir solidarity rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A large number of medical students and their teachers staged a rally here at Govt Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College on Monday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans and statements in favour of Kashmiris and against the India.

They hoisted the national and AJK flags and strongly condemned the grave human rights violations by the Indian forces in the held valley.

They said freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

Principal Govt Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Rehan expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute had now become vital for ensuring durable peace in the region.

He also expressed grave concern over large scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian forces in the Held Valley.

He said India should stop brutalities in occupied Kashmir.