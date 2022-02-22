UrduPoint.com

Medical Students Urged To Serve Humanity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:20 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner (1) Dr. Ali Nawaz Tuesday said that real life was that spent for others, those students are fortunate, who have an opportunity to serve the humanity.

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner (1) Dr. Ali Nawaz Tuesday said that real life was that spent for others, those students are fortunate, who have an opportunity to serve the humanity.

He expressed these views while addressing a one day white coat ceremony, 24th annual ceremony of Medical College and 3rd annual ceremony of Muhammad Medical College here on Tuesday.

The Commissioner said that it was a great honour for Mirpurkhas and Sindh that the college was counted among best Medical and Dental Colleges of the country where students were being taught through modular systems as well as training was also provided to them so that they could become responsible citizens of the country.

Muhammad Medical College, Principal, Muhammad Razi said that in life those students learn, who were attached to their teachers and highly respect them.

He said, besides medical education students were being taught social norms and moral ethics to understand life.

Among others Vice Principal Shams ul Aarfeen, Prof Abdul Qadir, Dr. Habib ur Rehman Chohan, Admission Incharge Dr. Nadeem Iqbal and Dr. Ejaz were present on the occasion.

