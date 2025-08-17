Open Menu

Medical Supplies Dispatched To Flood-affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Medical supplies dispatched to flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced that the Ministry of Health has dispatched the first consignment of essential medicines and vaccines to support flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to official sources, the shipment included 250,000 doses of pentavalent vaccine, 150,000 doses of measles and rubella vaccine, 291,500 syringes, and 3,000 safety boxes.

In addition, 30,000 malaria rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits, 60,000 primaquine tablets, and 10,000 specially treated mosquito nets have been sent to strengthen medical relief efforts.

The minister said the Ministry of Health is in constant coordination with provincial authorities to ensure the timely delivery of assistance. “All relevant health institutions are on high alert to deal with this natural disaster,” he stated.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, Mustafa Kamal added, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the flood-affected families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in this hour of trial, we will not leave them alone.”

