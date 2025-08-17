Medical Supplies Dispatched To Flood-affected Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced that the Ministry of Health has dispatched the first consignment of essential medicines and vaccines to support flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to official sources, the shipment included 250,000 doses of pentavalent vaccine, 150,000 doses of measles and rubella vaccine, 291,500 syringes, and 3,000 safety boxes.
In addition, 30,000 malaria rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits, 60,000 primaquine tablets, and 10,000 specially treated mosquito nets have been sent to strengthen medical relief efforts.
The minister said the Ministry of Health is in constant coordination with provincial authorities to ensure the timely delivery of assistance. “All relevant health institutions are on high alert to deal with this natural disaster,” he stated.
Expressing solidarity with the victims, Mustafa Kamal added, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the flood-affected families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in this hour of trial, we will not leave them alone.”
Recent Stories
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical supplies dispatched to flood-affected areas1 minute ago
-
IG Rizvi offers prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah11 minutes ago
-
Kamal directs medical support to flood victims of KP, GB11 minutes ago
-
Dera Police actively engaged in rescue operations amid possible flood situation11 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam expresses sympathies with flood victims during Shangla’s visit21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta division reviews ongoing uplift scheme21 minutes ago
-
BBIT to hold energy conference in Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Relief supplies dispatched to flood-affected districts21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat reviews Indus River situation; directs for evacuation of workers of mining compan ..31 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy and humid weather persisted in the city on Sunday31 minutes ago
-
36,000 theft cases, 2,000 burglary cases registered in city this year31 minutes ago
-
Decision to install 6 wastewater treatment plants31 minutes ago