Medical, Surgical Block At LRH Equipped With Latest Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:33 PM

The medical, surgical and allied services block inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lady Reading Hospital here on Monday was equipped with latest facilities to facilitate poor patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The medical, surgical and allied services block inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lady Reading Hospital here on Monday was equipped with latest facilities to facilitate poor patients.

The newly constructed state-of-the art Medical, Surgical and Allied Services block was a five-storey building equipped with ten lifts, modern ICUs and wards for peads, neurology, cardiovascular, heart, orthopedic, chest, gestrology and General surgery.

The block has the facility of operation theaters for chronic patients and pre- medical treatment wards besides ultrasound, Eco and diagnostic services.

It was connected with hospital management Information system for quick medical and surgical services to all patients.

After inauguration, the hospital has started services around the clock in the block to patients from across the province.

The patients thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and BOG Chairman Dr Nausherwan Burki for taking personal interest in the mega project and its opening for patients.

They termed it another gift of PTI Government for poor patients of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

