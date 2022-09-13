UrduPoint.com

Medical Teaching Hospital Nurses Held Protest Against Alleged Harassment Of Nursing Staff By Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Medical Teaching Hospital nurses held protest against alleged harassment of nursing staff by Director

The nurses of Medical Teaching Hospital (MTI) Dera on Tuesday demonstrated a sit-in protest here at GPO Chowk against the alleged harassment of nursing staff by a Nursing Director

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The nurses of Medical Teaching Hospital (MTI) Dera on Tuesday demonstrated a sit-in protest here at GPO Chowk against the alleged harassment of nursing staff by a Nursing Director.

The protesting nurses closed the road for all types of the traffic and demanded the immediate removal of the Nursing Director and an inquiry to be held for probing the matter.

The protesting nurses alleged that the Nursing Director was a Grade-16 officer but he has been illegally appointed at the Grade-18 post on nepotism basis.

They alleged that the nursing staff were being harassed by the nursing director and complaints were also made to the MTI authorities in this regard. The authorities concerned did not pay any heed to their complaints which forced them to lodge protest, the protestors added.

On this occasion, the Cantt Police led by SHO Gul Sher held talks with the protesting nurses after which the nurses temporarily ended the protest on the assurance of consideration and implementation of the demands by the administration.

The protesting nurses threatened to expand the protest at provincial level, if their demands including the removal of the nursing director were not fulfilled.

The sources in health office confirmed that the nursing director had some behavioral issues and some 85 nurses of the MTI had registered their complaints in written with board of Governors (BoG).

The BoG did not take any action against the said director but relieved some three nurses to the District Health Office which lead the matter to protest on roads.

The director did not meet the required criteria of his post as he had less experience than the required seven years experience for the post.

When contacted, Hospital Director Dr Farukh Jameel, who was in Peshawar for an official meeting, told APP telephonically that the administration would try to resolve the matter amicably by listening to the both parties.

Replying to a question about the allegation that whether the nursing director was working on a higher post than his grade in MTI, Dr Farukh clarified that said MTI had no grade system.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Police Threatened Road Traffic Lead Turkish Lira Post All

Recent Stories

Boeing Unveils New Defense Factory in Arizona, 1st ..

Boeing Unveils New Defense Factory in Arizona, 1st in Series of New Innovative F ..

13 seconds ago
 Chief Minister lifts ban on ad-hoc appointments in ..

Chief Minister lifts ban on ad-hoc appointments in Health dept

15 seconds ago
 US Poverty Rate in 2021 Remained Unchanged at 11.6 ..

US Poverty Rate in 2021 Remained Unchanged at 11.6%, Inflation Rose at Record 4. ..

18 seconds ago
 Police Unit 'Muhafiz Force' formed to combat crime ..

Police Unit 'Muhafiz Force' formed to combat crimes

20 seconds ago
 PDWP approves 7 uplift schemes of various sectors

PDWP approves 7 uplift schemes of various sectors

4 minutes ago
 Developed countries must compensate for irreparabl ..

Developed countries must compensate for irreparable socio-economic losses due to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.