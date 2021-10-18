(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that quality of health facilities would be improved by giving Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) status to both hospitals of Kohat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that quality of health facilities would be improved by giving Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) status to both hospitals of Kohat district.

Talking to APP, the DDAC Chairman, Ziaullah Bangash said that provincial government and Health Department had agreed in principle for status graduation of both hospitals with an objective to provide best healthcare facilities to people.

He said that under the MTI Act board of directors would be constituted in DHQ Hospital KDA and Liaqat Memorial Hospital to take administrative decisions at local level to expedite work including recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff.

Ziaullah Bangash said that under MTI Act one liner budget would be provided to both hospitals to purchase medical equipments and meet other expenditure of hospitals.

He said that Health Depaartment had sent a summary to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa to provide health equipments and machinery to both hospitals, basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centers (RHCs) in Kohat.

He informed that board of Health Foundation Khyber Pakthunkhwa also approved to provide machinery and other essential items to hospitals.

The provincial government has allocated Rs 370 million in the budget for reconstruction work in Liaqat Memorial Hospital.

The Health Department has directed Construction and Works Department (C&W) to speed up the construction work to meet the deadline.

Ziaullah Bangash said that recruitment process of new doctors and other staff had been initiated to overcome any shortage.